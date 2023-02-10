EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.02.2023 / 19:10 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK



2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 09 February 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,069,201,910 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 940,117,858 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 19,014,402,268

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.





