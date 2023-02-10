Mactores Cognition, Inc. Achieves Record Growth in 2022

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Mactores Cognition, Inc. (Mactores) a leading provider of modern data platforms and machine learning solutions, is proud to announce a record-breaking year in 2022. The company has seen significant growth in both revenue and customer base and has achieved several major milestones in the past year.

"We're thrilled to see such strong growth in our company in 2022," said Balkrishna Heroor, CEO of Mactores. "Our team's hard work and dedication to solving data analytic challenges to support businesses of all sizes have truly paid off, and we're excited to continue our journey together with our customers."

Some of the company's significant achievements in 2022 include:

The successful launch of the Aedeon Data Lake, a machine learning-backed enterprise data lake meeting the highest security and compliance requirements and was presented at the AWS re:Invent Conference

A significant increase in revenue and customer base, growing 5.4X year-over-year working with customers such as; Docusign, Flipboard, Blackhawk Networks, Seagate, EMD Serono, Caravel Autism Health, Tilia, amongst others

Expansion of the company's reach with 5 new data analytics industry-focused partnerships

Becoming 1 of only 23 AWS global partners achieving all data analytics-related competencies and service delivery certifications

The launch of 5 new migration accelerators proving automation that saves customers millions of work-hour costs and eliminates risks of human error

Mactores Data Analytics team achieved 239 business and technical Professional Accreditations

Additionally, Mactores has shared dozens of case studies and released several informative blogs that helped customers understand the potential of data analytics solutions and how they can be implemented in various industries. These case studies and blogs have been well received by the industry and further demonstrate Mactores' unique expertise, innovative work, and ability to provide customers with the best possible service and solutions.

