Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A255G0 ISIN: DE000A255G02 Ticker-Symbol: H2O 
Xetra
10.02.23
17:38 Uhr
16,150 Euro
-0,150
-0,92 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ENAPTER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENAPTER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,65016,30022:59
15,80016,35021:58
ACCESSWIRE
10.02.2023 | 22:26
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enapter AG: Financing of 25 Million Euros Secured

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / The Enapter Group today closed a financing of EUR 25 million with Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund, a private debt fund of Patrimonium Asset Management AG, by issuing a bearer bond. The financing has a term of 2 years.

This ensures the financing of the Enapter Group for the next 12 months.

The planned EBITDA for the 2023 financial year is expected to be in the range of -10 to -11 million euros, in particular due to the costs of financing.

Enapter was supported during this transaction by Dicama AG as sole coordinator and by the law firm Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek with the team around Dr. Thorsten Kuthe as legal advisor.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale. The modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. Enapter has its headquarters in Germany and a production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-mail: enapter@edicto.de

SOURCE: Enapter AG

Enapter AG, Friday, February 10, 2023, Press release picture

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739008/Enapter-AG-Financing-of-25-Million-Euros-Secured

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.