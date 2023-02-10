Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 10 février/February 2023) - Idle Lifestyle Inc. has announced a name change to Generative AI Solutions Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated subordinate voting share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated subordinate voting shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,733,696 subordinate voting shares.

The symbol will remain the same.

Trading remains halted pending a fundamental change as described in Policy 8. The corporate actions announced in this bulletin in no way represent Exchange approval, conditional or otherwise, of the fundamental change transaction.

_________________________________

Idle Lifestyle Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Generative AI Solutions Corp. et une consolidation de ses actions à droit de vote subalterne émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action à droit de vote subalterne post-consolidée pour trente (30) actions subalternes pré-consolidées actions avec droit de vote.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 4 733 696 actions à droit de vote subalterne.

Le symbole restera le même.

La négociation reste interrompue dans l'attente d'un changement fondamental tel que décrit dans la politique 8. Les opérations sur titres annoncées dans ce bulletin ne représentent en aucun cas l'approbation de la Bourse, conditionnelle ou autre, de la transaction de changement fondamental.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée : le 13 février/February 2023 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 14 février/February 2023 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Generative AI Solutions Corp. NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 37149M 10 5 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 37149M 10 5 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 45170B104/CA45170B1040

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com