Clarity Launches the First and Only 24/7 "Relationship Hotline" Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Clarity, the app for your love life, launches the world's first and only "24/7 relationship hotline" that lets its users speak to certified coaches on-demand.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2023 / Most people seek trusted support when it comes to their relationships, especially during the most crucial moments like amidst a breakup/divorce or after getting ghosted. In challenging, anxiety-fueled times like these, people are in dire need of someone to share and confide in-the right advice and guidance from a professional can make all the difference.

The solution is here. This Valentine's day, Clarity launches the world's first and only "24/7 relationship hotline" that lets its users speak to certified coaches on-demand. Up until now, there hasn't been a dedicated app that caters to love and relationships issues with professional and confidential advice of all ranges: for singles, those in a relationship, situationship, or even married couples.

In addition to its groundbreaking 24/7 hotline, Clarity provides a library of free resources and offers everything pertaining to relationships in the palm of a hand. Users can tap into the wisdom of Clarity's team of world-renowned experts, which include top psychologists from Stanford, a leading neuroscientist from Oxford, a love biologist, sexologists, therapists, matchmakers, breakup coaches, and many others who have joined forces to help the Clarity community throughout every aspect of the relationship journey. As a relationship wellness platform that's accessible to all, Clarity offers free access to this curated ever-growing content library of 500+ lessons created by the world's top dating and relationship experts.

Another popular feature of the app is an anonymous member community where users can safely and discreetly confide and connect with others who can relate. Users can ask dating, relationship and sex questions in a peer-based forum to learn of the experiences of others in similar situations. This expert-led "Conversations" feature allows users to connect with a community to discuss topics that may be too embarrassing to talk about with friends. It's a safe space to vent and share good, bad, and ugly experiences without the fear of being judged. In the user-generated community section, Clarity's experts are also constantly chiming in to share their professional advice and valuable insights.

As one user notes: "whether you just had an argument with your partner, or feeling tempted to send that text you know you shouldn't, Clarity's coaches help navigate all of my relationship quandaries. The 24/7 hotline is perfect for those times when I'm in need of immediate answers from someone that will be compassionate about my feelings and offer advice without judging me. It's like having a personal therapist and relationship coach all in one."

"Relationships are the greatest influence on one's mental health and workplace productivity. Being in an unhealthy relationship can put even the strongest people in a perpetual state of low self-confidence, anxiety, and depression; in turn, inducing stress and damaging one's health and well-being," says Lisa Fei, founder and CEO of Clarity.

"A successful, thriving love life impacts one's ambition and performance at work. Studies show that being in a fulfilling and healthy relationship lowers stress and increases productivity. Being in a happy relationship increases self-esteem, and may give you the courage to face whatever life has in store for you," says Coach Nathalie.

Dating and relationships are a huge part of life and Clarity delivers a renewed hope for those looking to build healthier, happier, and more fulfilling connections with loved ones. Clarity can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

About Clarity

Clarity is the app for your love life with the world's first and only 24/7 relationship hotline that lets users speak to certified coaches on-demand. It is a free relationship wellness platform with an expert-led anonymous community that encourages real, unfiltered conversation and an ever-growing content library of 500+ lessons that cover every facet of your dating and relationship journey.

