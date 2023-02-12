Verbund: Austrian utility Verbund and Masdar have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore renewable hydrogen generation for the Central European market. The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi and the two companies will cooperate on developing pathways to produce and export renewable hydrogen to Central Europe, specifically Austria and southern Germany.Verbund: weekly performance: -1.43% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (09/02/2023)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...