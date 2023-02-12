Agrana: This year, the fruit, starch and sugar group Agran is again attending the world's largest trade fair for organic foods, the Biofach fair in Nuremberg (14 to 17 February 2023, Hall 1, Stand 565), where it will be presenting its diverse range of organic products. With production facilities in 25 countries worldwide, all of the company's business segments supply both local producers as well as large international players in the downstream food processing industry with a wide portfolio of organic products. "Our extensive range of organic products ensures that we can satisfy the diverse requirements of our customers. In line with the ongoing trend towards organic foods, we will continue developing our organic range and rely here in product development on our many ...

