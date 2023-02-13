Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Sustainability

Holcim launches Europe's first calcined clay low-carbon cement operation



13.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Proprietary technology enables low-carbon cement with 50% less CO2



Delivering up to 500,000 tons of ECOPlanet cement per year



Sustainable operation to run with 100% biomass and waste heat recovery system

Holcim launches Europe's first calcined clay cement operation in its Saint-Pierre-la-Cour plant in France to deliver ECOPlanet green cement with 50% lower CO2 footprint compared to standard cement (CEM I). This advanced production line, a world's first, running on Holcim's proprietary technology proximA Tech, will produce up to 500,000 tons of low-carbon cement per year. Its sustainable operations are powered with 100% biomass-based alternative fuels and waste heat recovery systems, making the manufacturing of calcined clay nearly carbon free and ultra-efficient.



Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "The opening of the first calcined clay cement production line in Europe is another milestone in our mission to decarbonize building. We are scaling up our calcined clay cements across all regions by 2025, to advance our ECOPlanet range of low-carbon cement, making low-carbon construction possible at scale."



This project is part of Holcim's European roadmap to decarbonize construction with a broad range of low-emission materials, from calcined clay to construction and demolition waste. It received financial support from the French government, as part of the "France Relance" scheme investing in large-scale decarbonization and energy efficiency initiatives in France. About Holcim

