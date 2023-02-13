Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim launches Europe's first calcined clay cement operation in its Saint-Pierre-la-Cour plant in France to deliver ECOPlanet green cement with 50% lower CO2 footprint compared to standard cement (CEM I). This advanced production line, a world's first, running on Holcim's proprietary technology proximA Tech, will produce up to 500,000 tons of low-carbon cement per year. Its sustainable operations are powered with 100% biomass-based alternative fuels and waste heat recovery systems, making the manufacturing of calcined clay nearly carbon free and ultra-efficient.
