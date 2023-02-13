AM Best will deliver market analysis on the challenging 1 January reinsurance renewals, along with key developments affecting Europe's main insurance and reinsurance markets, in two market briefings in Germany, the first of which is scheduled for 28 March 2023 in Cologne, followed by a second presentation in Munich on 29 March 2023.

During AM Best's Germany Insurance Market Briefings Cologne, Munich, members of the analytics team will discuss Best's Credit Rating Methodology benchmarks, the reinsurance market segment outlook and leading issues impacting (re)insurers in Europe, including inflation, interest rate changes and the latest developments surrounding IFRS 17. The event also will highlight the current state of environmental, society and governance strategies being employed by carriers.

The Cologne market briefing will take place at the Excelsior Hotel Ernst, while the Munich event will be at Bayerischer Hof. Registration for the each of the events begins at 3:00 p.m. CET with welcome remarks at 3:30 p.m. A networking reception will follow both market briefings. To register or for more information about the agenda at the two market briefings and their speakers, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/IMBGermany2023.

