Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed a partnership with the Belgian group Eloy for pilot applications of ready-mixed concrete and prefabrication.

The Eloy Group, which is active in construction and water treatment, has always been concerned about its environmental impact. The Liège-based company was one of the first to have its own recycling park in the 1990s. More recently, its ecocenter in Bierset has enabled it to compete for a prime position in markets where circularity is key. Eloy aims to be a sustainable player and has included in its transversal strategy the target of reducing its environmental impact by 30% by 2027.

In line with this approach, Eloy has signed a partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement to carry out specific technical tests and develop concrete formulations based on Hoffmann Green Cement 0% clinker technologies.

The first pilot construction projects with Hoffmann cement in Belgium are planned for the first half of 2023 in the province of Liège, in order to test this new product while familiarising Eloy site teams. Eloy is thus the first Belgian player to act now for a construction with 0% clinker cement and concrete.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "After Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Hoffmann Green cements pursue their international expansion thanks to this partnership in Belgium with Eloy, a historic family group with whom we share many values, including the desire to decarbonise the construction sector. This is an important step in our collaboration with Eloy to promote our 0% clinker cements in Belgium".

David ELOY, Executive Director of Eloyspecifies: "The use of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement on our construction sites demonstrates our commitment to innovation in favour of decarbonation. We will be testing this cement in various projects this year. We are convinced that this partnership will enable us to meet the growing demand for eco-responsible materials in our territory. Research and innovation are part of our DNA and it is therefore with enthusiasm that we subscribe to this partnership agreement with Hoffmann".

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

ABOUT ELOY

For almost 60 years, the desire to do well, for everyone!

The eloy group, whose headquarters are located in Sprimont near Liège, is a family business founded in 1965. Two operational divisions constitute the pillars of its activity: the CONSTRUCTION division (deconstruction, sanitation, infrastructure, buildings) and the WATER division (treatment and recovery of water in the field). The eloy group is also active in property development.

Thanks to its recognised expertise and its 540 talents, eloy has achieved average annual growth of around 10% over the last 10 years, reaching a turnover of 150 million euros in 2022. The company is a reference not only in its region but also internationally thanks to its presence on 5 continents through its expertise in water management solutions.

The eloy group is distinguished by a mindset based on proximity, agility, openness and performance. It defines itself as an actor of sustainability, committed not only to its environment but also to society by supporting projects with high added value for its region and youth.

For further information, please go to: www.eloy.be

