Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Request to restore listing of the Company's Shares

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC ("NZI" or the "Company")

Request to restore listing of the Company's Shares

NZI, a special purpose acquisition company formed with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally, has today requested that its listing be restored on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company's Annual Financial Report for the Year to 31 March 2022 is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism of the FCA.

The Directors of NZI continue to see several opportunities in the renewable or clean energy sector which are in line with its existing acquisition strategy. If a prospective transaction becomes viable the Directors will notify shareholders.

About Net Zero Infrastructure Plc Net Zero Infrastructure PLC was formed as a special purpose acquisition company with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally. The Company believes that due to the global concerns regarding environmental damage and climate change as a result of fossil-fuelled power generation, there exists considerable commercial opportunities in the renewable and clean energy sector which will play an increasingly significant role in meeting future energy needs while reducing further environmental damage. Clean energy investment globally has grown in real and relative terms. It is this opportunity which Net Zero Infrastructure intends to participate in and augment as a fund-raising vehicle for enterprises seeking access to international markets. The Directors of Net Zero Infrastructure Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

