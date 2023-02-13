Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-13 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2023 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2023 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2023 LHV Group LHV Financial forecast TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2023 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 12 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Buyback TLN 06.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Investors event TLN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 Coffee Address Holding Initial RIG COFAD090025FA listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2023 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Capital decrease TLN payment date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.