13.02.2023
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-13 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.03.2023                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.02.2023 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.02.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R          Interim report, 12 RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.02.2023 Coop Pank CPA            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A      securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.02.2023 LHV Group LHV            Financial forecast TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.02.2023 LHV Group LHV            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.02.2023 TextMagic MAGIC           Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2023 Hepsor HPR1T             Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Interim report, 12 TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC         months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 15.02.2023 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Buyback       TLN  
   06.03.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN  Investors event   TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2023 Coffee Address Holding        Initial       RIG  
         COFAD090025FA            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.02.2023                    Trading holiday   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.02.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T           Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.02.2023 TextMagic MAGIC           Capital decrease  TLN  
                            payment date       



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
