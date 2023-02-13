Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Beste Voraussetzungen bei dieser Aktie! Management und Projekt von Weltformat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9RE ISIN: SE0016609499 Ticker-Symbol: 52SA 
Tradegate
08.02.23
10:20 Uhr
7,060 Euro
+0,100
+1,44 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9006,98008:27
6,9206,97008:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2023 | 08:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Systemair Nomination Committee

Pressrelease 13 February 2023

At the annual meeting on 25 August 2022 it was decided that the Nomination Committee should contain representatives for the three largest shareholders or shareholder groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register on 31 January 2023.

We hereby announce that, after consultations with the company's three largest owners, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish its position in the nomination committee. The fourth largest owner Alecta has therefore been contacted and a Nomination Committee has been appointed, containing the following:

  • Gerald Engström, Färna Invest AB
  • Lennart Francke (Chairman), Swedbank Robur Fonder
  • William McKechnie, Alecta

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, anders.ulff@systemair.se.

The annual meeting will be held on 31 August 2023, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 73 94 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com


Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_Systemair_NominationCommittee_2023_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd76c830-91a4-41fa-b958-e48a441654a7)

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.