

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices from Switzerland is the only major data due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is set to release retail sales data for December.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer prices for January. Inflation is forecast to rise slightly to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent in December.



In the meantime, industrial and construction figures are due from Hungary.



At 8.00 am ET, foreign trade and current account reports are due from Poland.



