GlobeNewswire
13.02.2023 | 08:22
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Last year Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I more than doubled its net profit to EUR 17.7 million

Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I managed by SBA Group company Capitalica
Asset Management ended 2022 while improving all key financial indicators -
increased total assets, sales revenue and profit. 

"Excellent results were ensured by almost 100% occupancy in all our Lithuanian
properties and steadily increasing rental income. Last summer Verde, the
greenest A-class office complex in Riga, opened its doors. Well-known companies
in Latvia and worldwide are already renting premises here: Swisscom, Decta,
KPMG Latvija, Swetch, Merito Group, Workland, Enefit, VIA SMS Group and
Tietoevry. Despite the rising energy prices and increased costs of construction
and fit-out, we managed the challenges", says Andrius Barštys, CEO of
Capitalica Asset Management. 

According to the unaudited data for 2022, the fund increased its consolidated
assets to EUR 125.9 million, which is 39.4% more than in the same period in
2021 (EUR 90.3 million). All fund properties increased their value, but the
most significant jump was made for the business center Verde in Riga, it
doubled (108.7%). This was influenced by both, the achieved completion level
(75%) and high occupancy, which according to the signed lease agreements was
74% at the end of 2022 (respectively, 28% at the end of 2021). 

The fund's own capital amounted to EUR 51 million or 43% more compared to 2021
(EUR 35.7 million). 

The consolidated sales revenue of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I in 2022
amounted to EUR 5.7 million, and the consolidated net profit was EUR 17.7
million. That is 13.6% and 146.6% more than in the same period in 2021. The
increase in income was due to the higher rental flow, and the main reason for
the profit growth was the change in property values. During the last year, the
fund recorded EUR 14 million in consolidated asset value increase following its
revaluation. 

Currently, the fund manages commercial real estate properties in Lithuania -
office buildings Žalgirio 135 in Vilnius, Kauno Dokas in Kaunas and shopping
center Luize in Klaipeda. In Riga, Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I is
developing Verde, the greenest A-class office complex in the city. 

"At this maturity stage of the fund, our investors are in the right place at
the right time thanks to the Verde project being completed. We plan that 2023
will also be a successful year. The investment environment in the Baltic
commercial real estate market has cooled down. The number of transactions
almost doubled down in 2022, but despite this, prices in the office segment
reached all-time highs. Rapidly rising inflation led the central banks to raise
interest rates. At the end of 2021, its environment was still negative, but in
2022 EURIBOR reached almost 3%, and this year a further increase is predicted.
This leads to growing costs of funding (most real estate funds are using
financial leverage in their activities) and additional stress on cash flows.
Striving to ensure profitable operations and return on investment, we offer
effective management solutions in existing buildings and do approach tenant
needs flexibly", notes Andrius Barštys. 

New services and the well-being of tenants are the focus. All buildings have
parking lots for cars and bicycles, and charging stations for electric vehicles
are being installed. The fund aims to implement the principles of green energy
- so this year solar power plants are planned to install in all buildings we
manage. For the convenience of tenants, cafes and wellness centers are open all
day inside the properties or nearby. This year the pet clinic Dr.VET will be
opened at the Žalgirio 135 office complex and the kindergarten is on the way to
start operating there as well. 

Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I invests in the Baltic real estate market
and focuses on commercial real estate. The fund has completed the active
investment and acquisition phase. Once the Verde project in Riga is completed,
no further investment is expected in the fund. New real estate acquisitions and
developments are planned in the newly established funds. 



About "Capitalica Asset Management" and "SBA Group"

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company licensed and supervised by the Central bank of Lithuania and is
managing investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic
States. Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, managed by Capitalica Asset
Management, owns office complex Verde in Riga, the business center 135 in
Vilnius, the business center Kauno Dokas in Kaunas, and the shopping center
Luize in Klaipeda. Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund currently manages an office
and warehouse complex and in the future plans to develop a new Class A business
center on Žalgirio st. in Vilnius. Capitalica Green Logistics Fund owns 3
logistic complexes, two in Tallinn and one in Riga. The controlling stake (70%)
of Capitalica Asset Management is held by SBA Group, one of the largest
Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% is owned by A. Barštys' (CEO of
Capitalica Asset Management) company Fox Holdings. 

SBA is one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups. It consists of
more than 30 companies operating in real estate, furniture manufacturing,
textile manufacturing, and investment management. The group employs around
5,000 people. Consolidated sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 404.6 million. 




     Andrius Barštys,
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30260
