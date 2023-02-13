Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting 2023

Announcement

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Woodside's Annual General Meeting 2023 will be held on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 10:00 AWST / 12:00 AEDT (21:00 CDT Thursday, 27 April) in Perth, Western Australia.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd, Monday, February 13, 2023, Press release picture

The closing date for receipt of director nominations is Tuesday, 21 February 2023.


Contacts:

INVESTORS

Matthew Turnbull (Group)
M: +61 410 471 079

Sarah Peyman (Australia)
M: +61 457 513 249

Rohan Goudge (US)
M: +1 (713) 679-1550
E: investor@woodside.com
MEDIA

Christine Forster
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.forster@woodside.com

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

CONTACT:

Woodside Energy Group Ltd
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
Australia
T +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739070/Woodside-Energy-Group-Ltd-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
