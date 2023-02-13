Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023
WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
13.02.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Danske Bank A/S on STO Structured Products (49/23)

Danske Bank A/S has applied to have its bond loans delisted from STO Structured
Products. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loans specified in the table attachment below. 

The last day of trading will be February 13, 2023.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1117525
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
