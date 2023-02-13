Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Frankfurt
13.02.23
08:34 Uhr
1,390 Euro
-0,010
-0,71 %
Dow Jones News
13.02.2023 | 09:01
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 13-Feb-2023 / 07:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 February 2023

Genel Energy plc

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to oil sales during August 2022.

Genel's share of those payments is as follows: 

(all figures USD million) Payment 
Tawke          20.2 
Taq Taq         2.5 
Sarta          2.2 
Receivable recovery   6.5 
Total          31.4

Genel expects to receive a further USD13 million in 2023 relating to historic receivables from 2020.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 222496 
EQS News ID:  1557771 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2023 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
