Readly: Simple pleasures are back on the menu this Valentine's Day

The most popular Valentine's dishes this year are simple, affordable and diet-themed with roast chicken, potatoes and the keto diet topping the list according to digital magazine and newspaper subscription service Readly who reveals the most searched foods across its unlimited digital reading app.

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data shows that lovers will be tucking into easy, tasty, cost efficient main courses on the 14th of February with foods such as sausages, potatoes, pasta and roast chicken top of the menu.

For dessert, people will be whipping up comforting, quick to prepare sweet treats such as cheesecake, pud in a mug and banana bread. Whilst some will be more experimental for their Valentine with pistachio meringue!

Health continues to be a theme for home-cooked menus with the Keto diet, vegan foods, gut health foods, gluten-free and vegetarian all featuring in the top 20 food search terms across the 6,900 titles on Readly digital magazine and newspaper app.

The cost of living crisis also appears to be impacting the drinks menu too with Lidl wine making the list showing consumers are seeking lower cost options to impress their partner this year.

The top 20 food & drink searches for Valentine's Day 2023 according to Readly data are:

Slow cooked one pot Potatoes Keto diet Pistachio meringue Cheesecake Lidl wine Quorn mince Asian food Pasta Roast chicken Vegan baking Sausages Fish stew Raclette Gut health foods Pud in a mug Gluten free Vegetarian Ravioli Banana bread

- Recipe searches are some of the most bookmarked pages on the Readly app and they are particularly popular around this time of year when people look to find inspiration and creativity for date night cooking. We can see that subscribers are searching for and saving off tasty yet cost-efficient recipes in the run up to Valentine's Day perhaps due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, says Chris Couchman, Head of Content at Readly.

Food is one of the most popular categories on the Readly app amongst UK subscribers alongside Celebrity and Entertainment, Cars & Motoring and Lifestyle. The most read food titles are BBC Good Food, Sainsbury's magazine, Olive, delicious and BBC Easy Cook.

Cost saving recipes have been some of the most bookmarked pages saved on the Readly app this year with 'make your own takeaway' being one of the most popular.

About the stats: Data taken from Readly app 1 Jan-8February 2023, UK search terms

