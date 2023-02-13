Anzeige
13.02.2023
Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 92.2036

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6868105

CODE: WRDU LN

ISIN: LU1437016972

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1437016972 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WRDU LN 
Sequence No.:  222530 
EQS News ID:  1557851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2023 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

