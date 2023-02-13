Sports company PUMA has joined Zero100, a community of industry leaders which aims to reduce carbon emissions from the supply chain through digitization, to take the next step after the company announced significant carbon emission cuts last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005238/en/

Sports company PUMA has joined Zero100, a community of industry leaders which aims reduce carbon emissions from the supply chain through digitization, to take the next step after the company announced significant carbon emission cuts last year. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2022, PUMA announced that it was on track to meet its climate targets and that it had reduced its own carbon emissions by 88% and those coming from its supply chain by 12% between 2017 and 2021, even though its business grew strongly during the same period. When it comes to shared supply chains, however, PUMA believes that more cooperation is needed in the industry to sharply reduce carbon emissions and reach global climate goals.

"Fighting climate change as we simultaneously attempt to make our supply chain more agile and responsive to changing consumer needs is not something any business can achieve alone," said Anne-Laure Descours, PUMA's Chief Sourcing Officer. "By joining forces with like-minded companies, we can scale and accelerate our combined positive impact and live up to our mission to be forever better."

Zero100 offers access to proprietary thought leadership and research. Through its reports, events, content and connections, Zero100 helps its members accelerate progress on critical initiatives.

"At Zero100, we are committed to supporting supply chain transformation that enables both business success and the long-term protection of vital resources. Innovating to achieve more equitable and agile supply chains is a challenge that, when overcome, will generate positive impact on a global scale," said Zero100 CEO Olly Sloboda. "By collaborating with and learning alongside industry peers, we can all get there faster. We're looking forward to partnering with PUMA to help them scale and accelerate their positive impact."

As part of its Forever Better sustainability strategy, PUMA has set a science-based reduction target for carbon emissions to do its part to support the goals of the Paris Agreement.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 18,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005238/en/

Contacts:

Robert-Jan Bartunek

Corporate Communications PUMA SE

+49 9132 81 3134

robert.bartunek@puma.com