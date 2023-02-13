Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKG ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.02.2023 | 10:24
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, February 13

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
(the "Company")
LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Closed Period

13 February 2023

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be a material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 December 2022, which was announced on 3 January 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

For further information please contact:

Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3709 8733

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.