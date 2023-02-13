Elite Transatlantic Legal Search Firm Welcomes Adil Lalani in London, Nick Goseland in Palo Alto and Stephanie Mishler in New York

Macrae, a premier transatlantic legal search firm that places partners and groups at the world's leading law firms, has deepened its footprint across the key legal markets it serves with the recent addition of three recruiters: Nick Goseland as a Managing Director in Palo Alto, Adil Lalani as a Managing Director in London and Stephanie Mishler as a Director in New York. The trio bring to Macrae decades of combined experience in legal recruiting and the law.

"We're delighted to welcome Nick, Adil and Stephanie to Macrae. Their impressive experience, market expertise and enthusiasm for utilizing our demonstrably successful approach to harnessing 'collective intelligence' across the firm make them an excellent fit," said Joe Macrae, Founder and Chairman. "Macrae's growth since embarking on our expansion plan in 2017 has been steady and intentional. We couldn't be happier with the team we have assembled and will continue to be strategic about adding top talent."

Macrae now employs 16 recruiters across London, New York, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and Washington, D.C., with a total headcount of 41.

Goseland places high-performing partners and partner-groups into the San Francisco Bay Area offices of top-tier U.S. and international law firms. Key to his decade-long track record of making matches that last are the close attention, honest and informed insight, and extensive market knowledge he offers candidates and clients. Prior to joining Macrae, Goseland operated his own Silicon Valley boutique, Edgewater Search Group, for several years. He previously spent eight years at a global recruiting firm where he was a Principal and an executive team member. Before becoming a recruiter he practiced law at a Chambers-ranked litigation boutique, and during law school, he clerked for the U.S. Department of State. He holds a J.D., Order of the Coif, from the University of San Diego School of Law and a B.A. in International Affairs from the University of Colorado.

Lalani has over 20 years of experience successfully executing a range of exclusive partner searches and representing individual partners and teams. He has placed partners across practice areas by leveraging his deep understanding of the market in London and how the U.K. ties into international firms' global presence and ambitions. Prior to joining Macrae, Lalani worked for a number of international London-based search firms, where his work included spending considerable time in New York. He came to Macrae from Felsham Partners, a boutique legal search firm he founded that specialized in partner-level search assignments in London. He holds a B.A. in English Literature from Durham University.

Mishler brings to her work more than a decade of experience as a practicing attorney. Prior to joining Macrae she was a New York litigation associate at O'Toole Scrivo. Before entering private practice, she served as a Senior Assistant District Attorney at the Kings County District Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, where she prosecuted a wide range of violent felony offenses, financial crimes and misdemeanor offenses. She holds a J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and a B.A. in English from Colgate University.

Macrae has also bolstered its recruiter support infrastructure with the addition of three new members of its Knowledge Management team: Luciana Alioto in London, Ka'iulani Grebin in Washington, D.C., and Bryce Radlow in the Bay Area. The three will work closely with recruiters and contribute to the firm's global collective intelligence platform, which enables recruiters to provide candidates and clients with up-to-the-minute information about the local and global legal market that may prove invaluable to the project they are working on or the decision they are about to make.

"It's an exciting time for Macrae as we continue to outpace our revenue projections and grow across our markets, where demand for lateral partner talent remains strong," said Carter Brown, Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of these talented recruiters and knowledge management team members will help ensure we continue to meet that demand and provide, as always, exceptional service to our clients and candidates."

About Macrae

Macrae is a transatlantic legal search firm with offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Palo Alto. Macrae works with the most successful and innovative law firms in the United States and United Kingdom to bring on top lateral partners and partner groups and open new offices. The firm's expertise also includes representing high-performing partners seeking to make strategic moves and senior government attorneys transitioning to private practice. Its commitment to furthering inclusion and diversity in the legal industry is reflected in the candidates it represents as well as within the firm. Macrae is a majority women-owned business, and 80% of team members identify as belonging to demographic groups that are underrepresented within the legal industry. To learn more about Macrae, please visit Macrae.com.

