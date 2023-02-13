Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.02.2023 | 11:22
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the
Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2023-02-13: 



ISIN code                 XS2487342649 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCA212532A 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNA212532A 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2023-02-20  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2032-06-21  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               1000     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               2,125    
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          3,650    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     3,712    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         3,760    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   65 900 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 000 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       45 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               40 169 513,85
--------------------------------------------------------







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.