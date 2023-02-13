DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.6572
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 124237
CODE: AMEG LN
ISIN: LU2469335371
