Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Stuttgart
13.02.23
11:26 Uhr
4,835 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
13.02.2023
BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

PR Newswire

London, February 13

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

13 February 2023

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 December 2022. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

© 2023 PR Newswire
