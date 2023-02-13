Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Mr. Erich Meintjes appointed as Director of Engineering

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Clinton Swemmer has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Company. Previously Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Technical Services for Cerrado.

The appointment reflects Mr. Swemmer's significant contribution to the Company, including the heap leach and underground development programs at Minera Don Nicolas, Argentina and the ongoing Feasibility Study and development plans at the Monte do Carmo Project, Brazil.

Mr. Swemmer is a senior professional with a career spanning over 20 years focused on project delivery. Prior to joining Cerrado, held the position of Vice President of Project Delivery for Treasury Metals, a mining company where he managed the Study and Trade-Offs to maximize NPV and meet the technical requirements of the Environmental and Permit process. Previously, as Vice President of Project Delivery, North America for Ausenco, an EPC/M company focused on the metals and mining industry he managed the teams responsible for the EPC Awards of the Magino Gold Mine, Las Chispas Mine and the Blackwater Gold Mine. While at Ausenco, Mr. Swemmer was also accountable for reviewing all Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) and Feasibility Studies (FS) execution strategies and layouts such as Marathon Gold Mine and Springpole Gold Project.

Prior to Ausenco, he served as Director of Projects, Mining and Minerals for Amec Foster Wheeler, where he was Project Manager for the Kinross Gold Round Mountain and Bald Mountain Projects and was actively involved in the development of the IAMGOLD Côté Gold Project as well managed the portfolio for PFS and FS that included the Spring Valley Gold Mine and the Sukhoi Log Gold Mine.

In addition, he previously served as Vice President of Projects for DRA Americas responsible for all PFS, FS, and Projects in the region that included delivery of the Renard Diamond Mine processing facility in Quebec, Labrador Iron Mines processing plant and numerous cold weather projects. In this role, he has also been an Independent Expert for numerous financial institutions involved with projects such as the Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine and the Brucejack Gold Mine. Mr. Swemmer holds a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Hertfordshire, is a Professional Engineer (Pr. Eng) of Ontario and a member of the Project Management Institute where he is an active PMP member.

The Technical Services Group has grown to accommodate an increased Company wide focus on construction and execution of the development projects both in Brazil (Monte do Carmo) and Argentina (Minera Don Nicolas). In support of this expansion, the Company has also hired Mr. Erich Meintjes as Director of Engineering to support the ongoing engineering requirements for both Monte do Carmo and Minera Don Nicolas.

Mr. Meintjes has over 27 years of experience in the mining industry and joins from DRA Global, where as Senior Vice President of Engineering he worked on numerous large scale projects focused on mining infrastructure and mineral beneficiation across a broad range of commodities. Mr. Meintjes' specific expertise lies in project execution, schedule planning, engineering design, procurement, expediting, construction, commissioning and handover of mining and processing plants.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman commented "We are very pleased to appoint Clinton as Chief Technical Officer and with the addition of Erich Meintjes. Cerrado's Technical Services Group bring a disciplined approach to the development of our projects that rivals the capabilities that have been provided historically by external consultants. To have the internal capability to direct development programs has reduced project timelines significantly not to mention it has also significantly reduced project costs."

