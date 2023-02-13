Space DC-DC Converter Market worth $66 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The space DC-DC converter market is projected to grow from USD 37 million in 2022 to USD 66 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. DC-DC converters are used in satellites, aerostats, rovercraft, and launch vehicles in the space industry. Their purpose is to provide a stable DC supply as per the requirement of the system connected to the output.





DC-DC converters are mainly categorized into two types: isolated and non-isolated. Based on the requirement, they are classified as step-up DC-DC converters, step-down DC-DC converters, isolation DC-DC converters, and current limiter DC-DC converters. Based on power conversion, the types of DC-DC converters are buck and boost DC-DC converters.

Infineon (Germany), Crane Co. (US), and Astronics Corporation (US) are among the leading providers of DC-DC converters in the space industry. The space DC-DC converter market is expected to witness growth due to increased satellite launches and the emergence of new power architectures. Furthermore, rising investments in space programs by the governments of several countries, such as India, the US, and China, are also likely to offer growth opportunities for market players. However, due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, resulting in recession, many companies had to cut down the speed of their manufacturing processes and postpone the launch dates of their products, which is likely to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the miniaturization of DC-DC converters is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years

Advancements in miniaturization of electronic components enhance capabilities of minisatellites to drive the platform segment.

A LEO satellite has a wet mass (including fuel) from 100 kg to 500 kg. Minisatellite, with a manufacturing cost of USD 10-150 million, is present at an altitude of about 1,000- 5,000 km and is considered to be a minisatellite. The operational and manufacturing cost of minisatellites is less than traditional larger satellites, thereby providing a low-cost solution to gather and communicate data. Advancements in the miniaturization of electronic components have helped reduce the cost and enhance the capabilities of minisatellites, thereby increasing their use in commercial and defense applications. Companies such as Modular Devices Inc (US) provide various DC-DC converters such as Series 3835, Series 3699, and Model 3847 for minisatellites.

Based on form factor, chassis mount segment is the largest

A chassis mount DC-DC converter is designed to operate at a high-temperature range. Chassis mount type DC-DC converters have better thermal efficiency as compared to other form factors. Chassis mount DC-DC converters have an input range of 4:1, making them ideal for various applications with harsh environments such as space. The DC-DC converter in an environmental monitoring unit (EMU) is a converter with a chassis mount providing seven different output voltages in the range of 3.3V to 60V.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2022 to 2027.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the global space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Vicor Corp., Texas Instruments, Crane Co., and Astronics, and small-scale private companies such as VPT, SYNQOR, and AJ's Power Source are based in the US. These players continuously invest in the R&D of new & improved designs of space DC-DC converters.

The space DC-DC converters market in North America is driven by the increase in space programs and the launch of new satellites. Space DC-DC converters are power modules used in spacecraft and satellites to provide continuous power supply to the space power management systems. Recent technological developments in satellite manufacturing through electric propulsion systems increased the demand for more efficient space DC-DC power products in the market.

The major players are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Crane Co. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Vicor Corporation (US). These companies have well-equipped manufacturing and distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

