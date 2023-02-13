Summit Partners, a global alternative investment firm, today announced the first and final closing of its newest Europe growth equity fund. Summit Partners Europe Growth Equity Fund IV closed at its hard cap with €1.4 billion in total commitments. Launched in October 2022, the fund was oversubscribed.

"With the closing of this new fund, we further our commitment to Summit's growth equity strategy across Europe, serving as the partner of choice for category-leading, profitable growth companies within our core sectors of focus," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our limited partners and for their trust and confidence in our global team and our growth-focused strategy."

Summit Partners Europe Growth Equity Fund IV will target minority and majority equity investments between €20 and €80 million in Europe-based companies, applying the growth equity strategy the firm pioneered in 1984.

"As we invest this fund in Europe, we will build upon nearly 40 years of experience as a growth investor, leveraging our deep sector knowledge, extensive global network and value enhancement resources to support the growth of our portfolio companies," said Han Sikkens, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Summit Partners. "Europe has been an integral part of Summit's global investment strategy since 2000, and we have been proud to partner with exceptional founders and management teams over that time."

Summit's London-based team collaborates closely with the firm's global team of more than 115 investment professionals, working together to identify and partner with growth companies in key industry sectors, including technology, healthcare and life sciences, and growth products and services. As active board members and through dedicated value enhancement resources, Summit offers its portfolio company leaders strategic support focused on areas we believe are critical to accelerating and supporting long-term, profitable growth, including human capital, go-to-market and operations, technology and data science, and capital markets.

Since the firm's inception in 1984, Summit Partners has raised more than $43 billion in capital.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm with capital dedicated to pursuing growth equity, fixed income, and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in healthcare, technology, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or Follow on LinkedIn.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 11-12 Hanover Square, London, W1S 1JJ, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners' potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005380/en/

Contacts:

Susan Barr

sbarr@summitpartners.com