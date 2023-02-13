Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A0LBTL ISIN: CA07329N1087 
Berlin
13.02.23
08:08 Uhr
0,087 Euro
+0,001
+1,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 13:02
BCM Resources Corporation: "B" - Full Focus on Thompson Knolls Project - Share Consolidation Cancelled

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / As announced last week BCM Resources Corp ("BCM") (TSXV:B) has consolidated 100% ownership interest of the flagship Thompson Knolls ("TK") project in Southwest Utah, USA. The Board has decided that in light of the strong results of the current exploration program the Company has cancelled the planned consolidation of the common shares, announced Sept. 15, 2022.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

Sergei Diakov
President & Director

For further information, please contact:
Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext. 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739046/B--Full-Focus-on-Thompson-Knolls-Project--Share-Consolidation-Cancelled

