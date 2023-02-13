Almaty, Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Visit Dala Resources at Booth #2944 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Dala Resources

Dala Resources is 100% privately owned company with its HQ in Almaty (Kazakhstan). The company holds the exploration licences for rare metal deposits (lithium, tantalum, tin and beryllium) in Eastern Kazakhstan.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

