Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 15/02/2023

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 15/02/2023

-- Please note that on February 15th, 2023, Amundi will start an extended liquidation for the ETF mentionedin the table below.

-- Given the complexity of this liquidation process, the time the liquidation will take is not yet known.

-- Details of the operation are explained in the attached notice.

-- A communication will be made to notify the finalization of the liquidation.

ISIN Ticker ETF Name Index RUSL LN LU1923627332 Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return USD Index RUSU LN

- Impact on Primary Market & Secondary Market:

-- Please note that since March 4th, 2022, Primary Market and Secondary Market are suspended for this ETF.

