13.02.2023 | 13:22
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 15/02/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 15/02/2023

Amundi Asset Management (RUSL; RUSU) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 15/02/2023 13-Feb-2023 / 12:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETF - 15/02/2023

-- Please note that on February 15th, 2023, Amundi will start an extended liquidation for the ETF mentionedin the table below.

-- Given the complexity of this liquidation process, the time the liquidation will take is not yet known.

-- Details of the operation are explained in the attached notice.

-- A communication will be made to notify the finalization of the liquidation. 

ISIN     Ticker ETF Name              Index 
       RUSL LN 
LU1923627332     Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return USD Index 
       RUSU LN

- Impact on Primary Market & Secondary Market:

-- Please note that since March 4th, 2022, Primary Market and Secondary Market are suspended for this ETF.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: LAP_Liquidation Lyxor MSCI Russia UE - 2023-02-13 - United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1923627332, LU1923627332 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     RUSL; RUSU 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 222683 
EQS News ID:  1558187 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1558187&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2023 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)

