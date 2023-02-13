Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
PR Newswire
13.02.2023 | 13:30
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023

PR Newswire

London, February 13

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

13 February 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- END-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734

