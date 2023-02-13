Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company") and our partner, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) ("Centerra"), are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to acquire the Mary Anne group of patented claims located adjacent to the 100% controlled Cherry Creek Project in eastern White Pine County, Nevada. The agreement was signed with Southwest Land and Minerals Corp. of Reno, Nevada.

The property is comprised of 24 patented claims commonly known as the Mary Anne claim group. The claims overlie the historic Mary Anne mine (production unknown). Please refer to the map below for the location of these claims.

Mary Anne Patented Claim Group



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/154540_0938c90d440d381e_002full.jpg

The mines were principally base metal sulfide plus silver/gold producers. Ore was developed on a mineralized quartz vein system at or near the contact between the Prospect Mountain Quartzite and the Cherry Creek Quartz Monzonite. The vein system is dominated by silver mineralization accompanied by values in copper, lead and gold. There are no current estimates of remaining reserve potential.

Mark Abrams, Viscount VP of Exploration, stated: "These additional patented claims are an important addition to our district play at Cherry Creek. Non-compliant historic sampling suggests mineralization may extend from the mined veins into the quartz monzonite wall rock. This presents the potential for bulk tonnage mineralization in addition to vein targets in the area of the historic mines. The property history is quite unique in that both Presidents Roosevelt and Taft signed the patent documents for some of the claims."

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Davis CPA, CGA, as our new CFO. Mr. Davis is a partner of Vancouver-based Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants. The firm is focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly-listed companies. Mr. Davis has extensive accounting and finance experience dealing with the complexities of both private and public corporations in a variety of industries.

Derick Sinclair, Viscount's CFO since inception is retiring but will take an advisory role position with the company. Jim MacKenzie, Viscount CEO, stated, "The Board of Viscount would like to thank Derick for his valuable contribution to the company and we wish him well in his retirement. We also welcome Scott to our management team and look forward to working with him."

William MacDonald is stepping down from the company's board of directors. The Board of Viscount thanks Mr. McDonald for his guidance and service and looks forward to him continuing his contributions as a member of Viscount's advisory board.

Qualified Persons

This News Release was prepared by M.J. Abrams CPG #11451. M.J. Abrams is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold, and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and a highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers the potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Based on the accumulated data and feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision with silver at $5.00 USD an ounce to construct at that time a $35,000,000 USD milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco's Mining Unit was sold, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 578 unpatented and 41 patented claims as well as mill rights. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past-producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered an exploration earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

