Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Daview Talk (DVTC) on February 13, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DVTC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Building a next-generation blockchain review and e-commerce market ecosystem, Daview Talk (DVTC) provides transparent and objective review writing system through blockchain, offers various review categories regardless of type, and gives compensation through ecosystem participation. Its native token DVTC was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 13, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Daview Talk

Daview Talk aims to open a next-generation blockchain review and e-commerce market ecosystem by building an independent solution to provide a next-generation blockchain portal review platform.

To achieve its goal, Daview Talk provides transparent and objective review writing system through blockchain with malicious/fake user management. It offers various review categories regardless of type, and gives compensation through ecosystem participation.

With these features, buyers can purchase optimal products and services through honest and objective reviews via Daview Talk. Growth of the platform can be shared with ecosystem participants through reward system. And companies can build goodwill competition through objective and transparent reviews.

Specifically speaking, in order to participate in the Daview Talk platform, users can use it after going through KYC authentication within the platform. The platform's concept is to review and evaluate not only products but also all items that can be purchased by users according to the theme of All/Da, View, and Talk. The written review is not uploaded immediately, but is uploaded to the platform after filtering and inspecting content unrelated to the review, such as profanity and slander, through the AI built within Daview Talk itself.

Users can read reviews about products or services they care about, rate those reviews to see if they were useful, and so on. Corporate members sign up with a separate corporate account. Business accounts can post their products and services on dedicated pages, and can promote independent advertising areas by paying with DVTC token. In addition to products or services, affiliates affiliated with Daview Talk in the future can directly sell their products and services through Daview Marketplace, which can be purchased through DVTC.

In this way, Daview Talk will create a virtuous cycle business ecosystem to provide ecosystem participants with a reliable and sustainable blockchain total review platform environment.

About DVTC Token

DVTC is a key cryptocurrency developed in-house that can be used in various ways within the Daview Talk platform, such as payment. Some of the DVTC fees paid within the platform are deposited into the Reward Pool, and DVTC is distributed as rewards for users participating in the Daview Talk ecosystem and prizes for future events.

Based on ERC-20, DVTC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is allocated for the ecosystem, 20% will be used for development, 20% goes into the foundation, 15% will be used for marketing, 10% is reserved, and the remaining 5% is provided for token sale.

DVTC token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 13, 2023, investors who are interested in the Daview Talk can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

