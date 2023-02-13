Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WIVEN (WV) on February 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WV/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on February 14, 2023.





As a wine information sharing platform, WIVEN (WV) enables users to review wines, share information about wines, be rewarded for participating in the ecosystem, shop in store through App, and collect NFT wine stamps. Its native token WV will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WIVEN

WIVEN is a wine information sharing platform where users can review wines, share information about wines, be rewarded for participating in the ecosystem, shop in store through App, and collect NFT wine stamps.

As the basis of WIVEN application, the blockchain verification system uses its own Proof of Usage, which is a protocol algorithm that integrates the concept of social mining into the Proof of Authority mainly used for private blockchain. The core of it is the certainty of the verifier's identity, all verifiers must go through the same procedures to ensure the integrity and reliability of the system.

Users can share the reviews of their own and other people directly through the WIVEN App. By sharing information and reviews of the wines they have enjoyed, users can benefit from enjoying new wines, and be compensated for their participation.

In addition to view the information of various wines through WIVEN's App, verified users can directly update the postscript and information. The written postscript and information will be stored in data and paid back to the user who wrote it. The reward can be swapped to WIVEN token and used in WIVEN store.

Furthermore, it also features NFT wine stamp, a certificate that collects the wine drunk by users as a valuable memory bookmark in the form of NFT. As long as the photos of the wine drunk by users are taken and uploaded, the wine name and year can be NFTized to obtain the NFT stamp that proves the fact that the user has drunk the wine. There will also be an NFT market provided by WIVEN in the future.

About WV Token

WV is the native token of WIVEN ecosystem. The compensation for the activities within the WIVEN ecosystem will be paid in points (rewards), which can be converted into WV tokens. It's the medium of interaction between ecosystem participants, which is used to encourage participants to activate the ecosystem spontaneously, pay data use fees, pay the cost of dispute arbitration, provide services, and guarantee the performance of contracts.

Based on ERC-20, WV has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated for the ecosystem, 45% is provided for the reward pool, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the remaining 5% is reserved.

WV token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, investors who are interested in the WIVEN can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

