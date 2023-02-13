

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services technology company FIS (FIS) Monday announced its plan to spin off Merchant Solutions business.



Commenting on the separation, Board Chairman Jeffrey Goldstein said, 'The pace of disruption in payments is rapidly accelerating, requiring increased investment in growth and a different capital allocation strategy for our Merchant Solutions business.'



Following spin-off, Merchant Solutions business will operate as Worldpay, the company said in a statement.



Charles Drucker, who is the strategic advisor to the deal, will serve as CEO of Worldpay once it is concluded, FIS added.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.