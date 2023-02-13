Halberd Corporation Announces Breakthrough in Candida auris Treatment

Halberd Demonstrates Eradication of Candida Auris Fungus in as little as 5 minutes.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is proud to announce a major breakthrough in the development of a treatment for Candida auris infections. Candida auris is one of the antibiotic resistant infectious pathogens sent by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to Youngstown State University (YSU) for testing. With its scientific partner, Halberd has developed a novel, extracorporeal method of successfully eradicating the multidrug-resistant pathogen using a tuned laser in conjunction with metallic nanoparticles conjugated to a patent-pending non-neutralizing, high-affinity antibody. Halberd previously demonstrated its patent-pending extracorporeal laser eradication by successfully eliminating Escherichia coli and antibiotic resistant strains of Gram-Negative bacteria.

Candida auris is a serious and growing public health threat. It is a multidrug-resistant fungal pathogen that can cause serious infections and is associated with high mortality rates, particularly in immunocompromised patients.

See CBS News report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WffAP1fJhy0

"Halberd's innovative approach offers a highly effective solution for treating Candida auris infections and could help to reduce the spread of this pathogen in healthcare settings," stated Dr. Cooper, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences at Youngstown State University. "This approach potentially offers a highly effective solution for treating this serious health concern, and we are committed to bring this treatment to patients in need."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO commented, "An effective treatment of Candida auris would help to address the growing public health threat posed by multidrug-resistant pathogens and the increasing frequency of fungal infections. Halberd's patented breakthrough technology has shown potentially universal capacity to eradicate pathogens. In particular, our patent protected methodologies successfully eradicated in vitro viruses (SARS-CoV-2), inflammatory cytokines, excitatory neurotransmitters (glutamate), antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and now deadly Candida auris fungus. Halberd's patent protected technologies are designed to have a major impact on medical treatments worldwide and lead to improved patient outcomes, fewer deaths, greater longevity and reduced healthcare costs. Halberd's process is effective in minutes, NOT lengthy treatment protocols with potentially harmful and too often ineffectual antibiotics."

