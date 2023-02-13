Ecofin Expands Sustainability & Responsible Investing Team

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Ecofin is pleased to announce enhancements to our Sustainability & Responsible Investing Team.

Greg Murphy has been promoted to Head of Sustainability & Responsible Investing (SRI). Greg previously served as Head of Impact, working across all areas of the business to strategically drive the firm's sustainability initiatives focused on regulatory and governance frameworks and identifying, quantifying and reporting the impact of Ecofin's investments. Greg will continue to oversee Ecofin's sustainability efforts with an enhanced focus on educational content, interfacing with clients and prospects and working closely with our portfolio and business development teams.

Haley Hoeven succeeds Greg Murphy in his previous role and has been promoted to Director of Sustainability & Responsible Investing. She is responsible for our sustainability and ESG credentials, regulatory and governance framework, impact reporting and other strategic initiatives.

"Sustainable investing is the foundation of our business. We seek to deliver compelling products that make an impact without compromising returns", said Brent Newcomb, President of Ecofin. "Our priority is to educate our clients in an authentic way and it's important we have a robust team dedicated to these efforts."

Emma Kurtz and Ben Bor continue their roles on the team and are joined by Jess Borawski. In addition to the current SRI team efforts, they will support our growth and educational efforts, which will include content and product development, among other areas.

Anny Giavelli, our Sustainable Investment Strategist, will continue to closely collaborate with this team - as a member of the portfolio team - while continuing to oversee Ecofin's framework for sustainability-driven investment decisions and company engagements.

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with roots dating to the 1990s and a global footprint with offices in the US and UK. We are driven by the idea that sustainable investment can deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while making a true impact on the environment and society. Our strategies offer global solutions in private and public securities that address global challenges in climate action, water and sustainable communities. Through these strategies we seek to achieve positive impacts that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are accessible through a variety of vehicles. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

