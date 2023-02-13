Arbor Day Foundation Reports Rise in Community Tree Plantings in 2022

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / In a year in which the Arbor Day Foundation announced a commitment to bring renewed focus to neighborhoods of greatest need, year-end data showed it completed 535 community tree planting projects - more than any year in its history.

"This record-breaking year is a testament to the unmatched network of tree-planting partners we have throughout the United States and around the world. Thanks to these dynamic local organizations, the Arbor Day Foundation is constantly expanding our impact to redefine what a tree can be for our communities," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We're energized not just by the number of trees planted in 2022, but by our focus on getting those trees planted in the communities that stand to benefit from them most."

The community tree plantings resulted in more than 500,000 new trees finding homes in urban areas - almost 275,000 trees were distributed, and another 250,000 trees were planted. The work spanned across approximately 175 cities in all 50 states and 16 other countries, including Mexico, Malaysia and Guatemala. Many of the community tree plantings and distributions are made possible by the support of the Foundation's corporate partners.

To help guide its work in communities and forests, the Arbor Day Foundation plans to continue and expand its use of technologies and data from trusted sources like NatureQuant, the US Census Bureau, WRI, and ESRI. With a goal of planting 500 million more trees by June of 2027, this approach will play a critical role in ensuring its efforts provide meaningful, measurable, and lasting benefits to the people and places in greatest need of trees.

Learn more about the initiative and how the Arbor Day Foundation is strategically focusing its efforts.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.





