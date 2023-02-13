

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON) is up over 37% at $0.63. Aceragen, Inc. (ACGN) is up over 22% at $5.95. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) is up over 15% at $4.47. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is up over 14% at $4.96. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is up over 13% at $5.58. The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) is up over 10% at $7.81. Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is up over 8% at $10.75. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) is up over 6% at $24.15. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is up over 5% at $55.59.



In the Red



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is down over 52% at $3.39. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) is down over 29% at $2.50. Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is down over 13% at $5.54. Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) is down over 10% at $25.80. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is down over 8% at $6.43. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is down over 6% at $17.75. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is down over 5% at $5.70. X Financial (XYF) is down over 5% at $3.28.



