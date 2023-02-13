EBD Group: BIO-Europe Spring 2023 is Back In-Person and Setting Records as Europe's Largest and Most International Biopharma Industry Gathering of the Spring

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / The seventeenth annual BIO-Europe Spring®, premier springtime partnering conference, is back in-person and will be taking place March 20-22, 2023 in Basel, Switzerland. After being held digitally the last three years, leading executives from around the world are eager to return, setting record attendance.

Building and nurturing relationships is an essential part of the progression of successful business partnerships. The last two years have fundamentally changed business development and networking. Therefore, BIO-Europe Spring 2023 will launch as a fusion of innovative digital solutions and a vibrant onsite event of unprecedented scope.

Expanding on the success of EBD Group's flagship conference, BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring will bring together over 2,800 leading executives from around the world. Specifically, we will host more than 15,000 partnering meetings to connect leaders from academia, start-up, and scale-up biotech companies with forward-thinking investors and pharma companies. This plus world-class workshops and panels, innovative company presentations, active exhibition and a variety of networking opportunities, all making this event an unrivalled forum for companies across the biotech value chain to meet and do business.

EBD Group's partnering platform, partneringONE®, is now open to start requesting priority meetings. Using ONE login, delegates can experience the entire event from anywhere around the world, including one-to-one meetings and conference activities. Scheduled meetings will take place face-to-face during the conference days, followed by virtual ones on March 28-30, 2023 during the digital partnering days. Additionally, on demand content will be made available leading up to the event as well as during the digital days.

Together with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), EBD Group is thrilled to welcome you back to this "must-attend" springtime partnering event-making it a special reunion for some and new beginnings for others.

Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online. Early bird rates are available until March 3.

For more information please visit the conference website at:

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring

Additional links and information:

Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2023 on Twitter @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEuropeSpring) or on LinkedIn.

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Media Contacts:

MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu

Karina Marocco

EBD Group

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com

SOURCE: EBD Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739084/BIO-Europe-SpringR-2023-is-Back-In-Person-and-Setting-Records-as-Europes-Largest-and-Most-International-Biopharma-Industry-Gathering-of-the-Spring