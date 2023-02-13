Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, today announced that Founder and CEO, Richard Barlow, and CFO, John Maxwell will present and host investor meetings virtually at the following conference:

Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology Mobility Conference

February 15, 2023, presentation at 11:25 AM ET

A link to the replay of the presentation will be made available on our website, https://investors.wejo.com/, after the conference.

Management will discuss Wejo's mission to deliver Smart Mobility products and services to both public and private organizations, its recently announced transaction with TKB Critical Technologies 1 and the company's 2023 outlook.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

