Montag, 13.02.2023
WKN: A2DH1A ISIN: US43300A2033 
Tradegate
13.02.23
14:31 Uhr
138,20 Euro
+0,36
+0,26 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 15:02
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AbsenceSoft Expands Executive Leadership with Kathryn Hilton as New Chief Marketing Officer

Hilton to lead marketing for the leading absence management and accommodations SaaS platform

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / AbsenceSoft, the leading SaaS platform for absence management and accommodations, announced today that the company has named Kathryn Hilton as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to support rapid growth. Hilton officially joined AbsenceSoft as CMO on February 6, 2023, and will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to further strengthen AbsenceSoft's brand and market position.

AbsenceSoft, Monday, February 13, 2023, Press release picture

"We are thrilled to welcome Kathryn on board as CMO. I've had the privilege of working alongside Kathryn for seven years at Gordian where I witnessed her both as a dynamic leader and a skilled marketer navigating the organization through tremendous growth and change. Her depth of experience in brand strategy and deep understanding of customers' needs makes her the right choice for AbsenceSoft as the company scales new heights," said Mark Schiff, AbsenceSoft CEO.

Hilton joins AbsenceSoft with extensive leadership experience in both agency and client-side marketing teams for both B2B and B2C organizations. Most recently, Hilton served as VP of Marketing at Gordian, a leading software and solutions provider to the facilities and construction industries. At Gordian, Hilton was instrumental in building brand, digital, and marketing strategies that helped support the company's double-digit growth. Prior to Gordian, Hilton helped build both client-based marketing and agency teams, including building marketing efforts at brands like Lacoste, Verizon, and Southern Tide.

"AbsenceSoft is poised to shape a new era in leave management and is scaling at an unprecedented rate," said Hilton. "It's an exciting time to join the company as workplace environments have undergone a sea of change and continue to evolve at a dramatic pace. I can't wait to dig in and drive AbsenceSoft's mission to elevate and improve employee experience while working alongside a world-class team."

For more information about AbsenceSoft, visit www.absencesoft.com.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft, an absence management SaaS solutions provider, delivers modern, scalable, easy-to-use and flexible software to manage FMLA, ADA, disability, and other forms of leave easily, efficiently and cost-effectively. With AbsenceSoft, companies can process leaves 10 times faster than traditional methods, while ensuring compliance with the myriad of federal and state regulations. By streamlining the absenteeism management process, HR can improve the employee experience during an often stressful time. This results in increased employee satisfaction, higher productivity and reduced turnover. Founded in 2013 and based in Golden, Colo., and backed by Norwest, AbsenceSoft is trusted by companies of all sizes and in every industry to care for employees, save time and stay compliant. Learn more athttps://www.absencesoft.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for AbsenceSoft
AbsenceSoft@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: AbsenceSoft

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738855/AbsenceSoft-Expands-Executive-Leadership-with-Kathryn-Hilton-as-New-Chief-Marketing-Officer

