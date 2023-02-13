AV AirFinance Limited ("AV AirFinance"), a global commercial aviation loan servicer, announced today that Edel Brennan has joined AV AirFinance as Senior Vice President-Loan Origination (EMEA). Based in Dublin, Ms. Brennan will be responsible for sourcing loan opportunities and developing customer relationships across EMEA.

Ms. Brennan has over 15 years of experience in the aviation industry. Prior to joining AV AirFinance, Ms. Brennan spent seven years at Goshawk Aviation in a variety of executive roles, most recently within the Corporate Finance function with responsibility for Investor Relations and sourcing a broad spectrum of debt capital. Prior to this, Ms. Brennan led the Business Analysis function with oversight of structuring and pricing all debt, leasing and trading transactions, and also led the setup of the Finance and Treasury functions. Previous to Goshawk, Ms. Brennan was Financial Controller Ireland at Intrepid Aviation and started her career in KPMG Audit covering both the Aviation and Banking industries. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA) and holds a Masters in Accounting and a Business Degree.

"We are delighted to welcome Edel to the team," said Stephen Murphy, CEO at AV AirFinance. "Edel has fantastic contacts across the leasing community and brings a strong pedigree of innovative debt structuring from previous leasing roles that will be very valuable to our customer base."

AV AirFinance is a global commercial aviation loan servicer established by a team of experienced industry professionals and KKR in June 2021. The secured loan servicing platform combines stable, long-term capital and decades of experience structuring commercial aircraft loan transactions to offer creative and innovative financing solutions to commercial aviation customers around the world.

About AV AirFinance Limited

AV AirFinance is a loan servicer focusing on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in the US and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com.

