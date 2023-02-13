Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.02.2023 | 15:06
ROKiT extend Brand Champion deal with Snooker Legend Jimmy 'The Whirlwind' White MBE

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Round 1 of the Welsh Snooker Open, ROKiT are delighted to announce an extension to their Brand Champion agreement with Snooker Legend Jimmy White.

ROKiT Ambassdador Jimmy White MBE

Three times World Seniors Champion, and 6 times World Professional Runner Up, White is globally known and respected as an iconic figure of the sport.

Jimmy remains a full time snooker professional in a career spanning 43 years which is likely to be extended for at least a further two years given the recent resurgence in Jimmy's form which saw him reach the Last 16 in Germany and the latter stages of the recent Uk Snooker Major Championship.

Jimmy makes up a trio of Snooker Legends currently working in an Ambassadorial role with ROKiT, with World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and 12 times Women's World Champion Reanne Evans being the others.

In addition to snooker, The ROKiT Group of Companies, co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, has invested heavily in building brand awareness for its diverse portfolio of innovative businesses products and services in a variety of motorsports internationally, including the highly innovative ROKiT Racing Star programme, designed to unearth and develop the next generation of superstar drivers.

For more information, please visit www.rokit.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokit-extend-brand-champion-deal-with-snooker-legend-jimmy-the-whirlwind-white-mbe-301744953.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
