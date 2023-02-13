Havas Health & You Appoints Internationally Recognized Creative Alex Okada as Chief Creative Officer of Havas Lynx Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's largest health and wellness network, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) is building on its creative momentum by appointing Alex Okada as CCO of Havas Lynx Group, one of its leading health communications agencies. Alex joined Havas Lynx Group on February 1st and will work closely with Lynx's newly appointed CEO Claire Knapp and HH&Y Global CCO Eric Weisberg to help architect the creative future of Lynx and drive impactful work for its global clients.





Alex brings nearly 20 years of award-winning creative excellence to this role, during which he led creative work across 5 continents. His work has been internationally celebrated by Cannes Lions, Clio, the Effies, among many others. Most recently, he served as Executive Creative Director for International Accounts at MullenLowe, where he led creative work globally for brands like Bayer, Persil/OMO, Knorr, and lead the pitch wins of Bayer, AkzoNobel, Amazon Prime Video, and more recently Ferrero International. He has also held CCO level positions at Publicis, Leo Burnett, and McCann Erickson.

"Havas Lynx Group is a powerhouse in health & wellness, and I'm thrilled to join the team in this exciting and growing category," said Alex Okada, CCO of Havas Lynx Group. "The creative opportunities and the chance to work side by side with this amazing, talented team is fantastic. I'm arriving with all my passion for creativity to help our people, culture, brands, and clients to thrive."

"Alex brings unbelievable talent paired with the empathy, energy, and vision to nurse massive creative ideas and let them come alive. Every now and then, you meet someone, and it just clicks - from the first moment it was clear that we had the same belief in what is possible and a shared approach in how to make it happen," said Claire Knapp, CEO of Havas Lynx Group. "Alex is a natural leader and will undoubtedly help elevate our work, nurturing our already award-winning talent to new levels. We couldn't be more excited for the impact Alex will bring for our people, our clients, and of course, our work."

Alex's appointment comes on the heels of exponential growth for Havas Lynx Group, and its recent recognition as European Creative Pharma Agency of the Year at the London International Awards. Alongside this, most recently the agency was recognized for marketing effectiveness at the Effie Awards, picking up a silver accolade for Hidden Lifesavers - a campaign which raised critical awareness of Naloxone, a life-saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

"Havas Lynx Group is already home to some of our industry's most brilliant thinking, but I'm psyched to see Alex bring this storied agency to the next level," said Eric Weisberg, HH&Y Global CCO. "As AI, data, content, and experiences transform human health, Alex stood out as a leader who embraces technology, media, and culture to build modern brands and improve lives."

