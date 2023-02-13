Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870315 ISIN: US3546131018 Ticker-Symbol: FRK 
Tradegate
13.02.23
15:41 Uhr
29,055 Euro
+0,095
+0,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,06029,14516:11
29,08529,18016:11
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 15:26
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Franklin Templeton Comments on ASCOR's First Public Investor Framework To Assess Sovereign Bond Issuers on Climate Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / While investors are making commitments to significantly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with their investment portfolios, ESG measurement and standardisation remains a problem. For instance, currently there is no universally coherent way to assess sovereign debt from a climate change perspective. This means investors do not have consistent data for their financial analysis; their ability to have informed engagement with and to support national climate action is constrained; and, subsequently, the climate-related investment case is unclear.

ASCOR (Assessing Sovereign Climate-related Opportunities and Risks) has been designed to address this gap. As the first tool of its kind, ASCOR can help investors assess sovereign exposure to climate risk and engender greater transparency between issuers, financial institutions, and relevant stakeholders.

As a member of the ASCOR Project Advisory Committee, David Zahn, Head of European Fixed Income and Co-Head of the Stewardship and Sustainability Council at Franklin Templeton said:

"Climate change analysis of sovereign bonds is a familiar and complex challenge for investors who seek to obtain consistent and reliable data across different countries and income levels. We believe the launch of ASCOR Project's new assessment framework designed to assess sovereign bond issuers on climate change is a great step in the right direction for investors. This will enhance collaboration and improve investors' knowledge of the climate-related risks impacting different countries which we believe will result in stronger engagement with countries to create favourable outcomes for portfolios as well as the world."

For further information: ASCOR Consultation to Assess Sovereign Debt Issuers on Climate Change | News and press | PRI (unpri.org)

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739090/Franklin-Templeton-Comments-on-ASCORs-First-Public-Investor-Framework-To-Assess-Sovereign-Bond-Issuers-on-Climate-Change

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.