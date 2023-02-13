Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo)files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg,February 13, 2023 -Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/5451/notification_shareholders_major_holding_2023-02-10_14h39m11.pdf)).





For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom.

