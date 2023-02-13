Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Diamon-Fusion International (DFI) will be unveiling the new e-commerce platform, ShopDFI.com, by Q2. The site will provide consumers access to time-saving, glass cleaning products previously only available through licensed distributors.

ShopDFI.com will host an arrangement of glass and tile kits that are used to restore and protect the surfaces throughout people's homes, with an easy-to-clean coating. By using a protective coating to protect glass and make it easier to clean, the technology works similar to a non-stick cooking pan, in that it makes the glass water-repellent, stain-resistant, as well as impact and scratch resistant. These kits are specifically designed for surfaces such as shower doors, glass railings, windows, solar panels, skylights, and automotive windshields. More information about the restoration and protection (DIY) kits will be found on DFI's consumer website, ShopDFI.com.

Each kit is designed to protect glass and/or silica-based surfaces from hard water stains, as well as reduce cleaning times by making the surface water and stain repellent. The various kits contain everything a customer needs to remove any existing hard water stains and keep the surfaces looking cleaner for longer with a protective coating.

The Glass Defender Kit is an all-in-one option for customers that includes: three (3) Restoration Powder packs, one (1) bottle of Clear-Fusion V, a white scrubber pad (with handle), and a microfiber towel. This kit is perfect for customers who want to restore glass to like-new condition and protect it with a hydrophobic (water-repellent) coating.

The Tile and Granite Defender Kit is another cleaning kit that includes 3 (three) Restoration Powder packs, one (1) bottle of Clear-Fusion V, a white scrubber pad (with handle) and a microfiber towel. This kit works well for any silica-based surface such as tile, granite, porcelain, quartz, and much more.

For context, the Restoration Powder NanoPax® is a package that is used to remove stains and corrosion caused by hard water, contaminants from minerals, limescale, soap scum, and much more. Optimally, the powder will be used to prepare the surface for the Clear-Fusion V protective coating spray application.

Clear-Fusion V is an easy-clean, water-repellent coating that is the consumer (do-it-yourself) version of the Company's patented protective coatings.

DFI's products will work on many surfaces, including granite countertops, shower glass, glass railings, and windshields. The Company's low-maintenance coatings will protect and preserve surfaces for years to come.

DFI has been offering world class, patented nanotechnology coatings for over 25 years. The company sells automated glass coating machinery, surface restoration products, and much more. DFI's protective coatings are trusted and used by manufacturers and consumers around the world. In fact, DFI treats almost every toilet produced by one of the largest bath fixture companies in the world.

Diamon-Fusion International's products also reduce water usage, and saves cleaning time for the average customer.

For the future, DFI has an upcoming product release for naturally derived organic cleansers, deodorizers and generators to produce these. Keep an eye out for these innovative releases and more useful tools from DFI on ShopDFI.com.

About Diamon-Fusion International (DFI)

Diamon-Fusion International is a leading protective glass coating provider offering easy-to-clean coatings, automated machinery, and restoration products for silica-based products. The company's products save cleaning time, protect against damage, and lengthen the life of glass products. DFI is represented in over 35 countries and is headquartered in Irvine, California, United States. DFI's products are in high demand due to reliability and innovation.





Diamon-Fusion

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8799/154576_a22dc063642deaac_001full.jpg.

Media Contact: Matthew Peters

Email: mpeters@diamonfusion.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154576